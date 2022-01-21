AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 131,315 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,315 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $34,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 436,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 44.9% during the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 14.1% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 30.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 33.3% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.83. 65,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691,775. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.60. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.14.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.