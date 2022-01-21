AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 577,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,614 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $28,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 65.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 13.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 11.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 34.4% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 87,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of CAH traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.29. 30,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,652,927. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

