AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 400,961 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 305.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 532,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,961 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $45,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $88.50. The stock had a trading volume of 53,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,314. The stock has a market cap of $132.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.69.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

