AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 99,480 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,835,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,480 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.6% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.08% of Procter & Gamble worth $256,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.02. 211,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,371,558. The stock has a market cap of $399.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

