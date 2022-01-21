Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Invests $3.25 Million in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 322,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000. Grupo Financiero Galicia comprises 1.8% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Grupo Financiero Galicia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 668,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 50,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. 4,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,245. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.83.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $446.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.