Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,800 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the December 15th total of 232,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,788.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AVCTF opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. Avacta Group has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $3.50.
Avacta Group Company Profile
