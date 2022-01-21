Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,800 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the December 15th total of 232,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,788.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AVCTF opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. Avacta Group has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in three segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

