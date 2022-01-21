AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has $263.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $225.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AVB. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.94.

Shares of AVB opened at $243.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $161.10 and a 12 month high of $257.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.62.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.59 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 87.97%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 23.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

