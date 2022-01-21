AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) Insider Graham Kitchen Purchases 10,000 Shares

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) insider Graham Kitchen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($28,653.30).

LON AGT opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.83) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £210.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.50. AVI Global Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 169 ($2.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 223.60 ($3.05). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,003.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 996.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from AVI Global Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. AVI Global Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.04%.

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

