Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Up 26.2% in December

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 789,600 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 625,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avinger by 122.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avinger by 20.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Avinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Avinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. Avinger had a negative net margin of 162.98% and a negative return on equity of 109.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Aegis lowered their price target on shares of Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

