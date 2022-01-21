Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Investec

Investec cut shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Aviva stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. Aviva has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00.
Aviva Company Profile
Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.