Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Investec

Investec cut shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Aviva stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. Aviva has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00.

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.