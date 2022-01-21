Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 980,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 0.7% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $148,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMC traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $158.98. 9,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,087. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The company has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.42.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

