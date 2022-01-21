Aviva PLC Grows Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 380,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $88,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

NYSE:MSI traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,587. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.07 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

