Aviva PLC Has $127.63 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 503,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,859 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $127,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth $82,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 41.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 17.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX traded up $2.42 on Friday, reaching $231.07. 10,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.87 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.73.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $264.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.10.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

