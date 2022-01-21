Aviva PLC Has $67.42 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $67,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.90.

SPGI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $417.86. 15,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,871. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

