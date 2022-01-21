Aviva PLC Has $75.01 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 390,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $75,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,063,000 after purchasing an additional 276,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,094,000 after purchasing an additional 185,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,327,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $214.76. The company had a trading volume of 64,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,507. The firm has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.34 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.47.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

