Aviva PLC Sells 2,506 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 390,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $75,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,063,000 after purchasing an additional 276,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,094,000 after purchasing an additional 185,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,327,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.76. The stock had a trading volume of 64,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,507. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.34 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.47.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

