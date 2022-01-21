Aviva PLC Sells 803,919 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,831,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803,919 shares during the quarter. Stellantis accounts for about 0.8% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $169,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Stellantis by 6.4% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,626,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,753,000 after acquiring an additional 277,484 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Stellantis by 9.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Stellantis during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the third quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Stellantis by 4.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,054,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,742,000 after buying an additional 1,132,610 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 112,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,998. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

STLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

