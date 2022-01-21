B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,121 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $223.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

