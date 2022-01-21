B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,394,000 after buying an additional 65,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,980,000 after buying an additional 1,109,281 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after buying an additional 164,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.57.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $134.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.99. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

