Baader Bank Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €45.00 Price Target

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €45.00 ($51.14) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s current price.

SZG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($32.39) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.46 ($36.89).

SZG traded up €0.34 ($0.39) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €34.92 ($39.68). 227,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €20.41 ($23.19) and a 52-week high of €37.12 ($42.18). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.31.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

