Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $89.08

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $89.08 and last traded at $89.69, with a volume of 128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.83.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.73.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.
About Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)
Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.
