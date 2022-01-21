Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $89.08

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $89.08 and last traded at $89.69, with a volume of 128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 406,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,131,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

