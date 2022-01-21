BAE Systems (LON:BA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $559.93

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 559.93 ($7.64) and traded as high as GBX 599.40 ($8.18). BAE Systems shares last traded at GBX 599 ($8.17), with a volume of 5,752,061 shares traded.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.57) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.19) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.14) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.79) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 613.80 ($8.37).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.96 billion and a PE ratio of 10.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 558.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 560.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.