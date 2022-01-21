Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Increased to $37.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.24.

NYSE BKR traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,953,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.52 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,184,524,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $729,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

