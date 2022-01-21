Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Increased to $37.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.26% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.24.
NYSE BKR traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,953,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.52 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77.
In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,184,524,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $729,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
