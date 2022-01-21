Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.99% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.72.
Shares of BKR stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.17 and a beta of 1.65.
In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $729,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $348,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
