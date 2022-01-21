Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.72.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.17 and a beta of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $729,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $348,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

