Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT Raised to $35.00 at Stephens

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $30.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.47.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 116.17 and a beta of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $309,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $754,470.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,696,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,137,000 after acquiring an additional 179,721 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

