Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) dropped 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 25,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,129,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKKT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69.

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $143,126.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKKT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,022,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Company Profile (NYSE:BKKT)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

