Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 35,379 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,231,535,000 after acquiring an additional 754,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,739,075,000 after acquiring an additional 829,887 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.74 and a 200-day moving average of $69.78.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

