Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,102 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 171,966 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in HP by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

HPQ opened at $36.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.