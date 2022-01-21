Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $6.10 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 88,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,403,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,571,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $617.00 to $585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $727.56.

REGN opened at $614.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $633.21 and its 200 day moving average is $618.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total transaction of $224,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542 over the last three months. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

