Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

