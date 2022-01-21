Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,007 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.2% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $397.41 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.06.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.75.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

