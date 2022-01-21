Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,601 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Cigna by 0.4% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 3.1% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $240.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.04.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.83.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

