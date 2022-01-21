Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Down 22.1% in December

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,030,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 26,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,385,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,117,000 after purchasing an additional 117,454 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 40,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,438 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,870,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,989,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,875,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

