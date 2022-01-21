Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has $0.70 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $0.85.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Banco de Sabadell from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco de Sabadell currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.70.

BNDSF stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $0.88.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

