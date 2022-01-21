Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Head to Head Analysis

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) and Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Summit State Bank and Banco Santander (Brasil), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Santander (Brasil) 0 2 0 0 2.00

Banco Santander (Brasil) has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.09%. Given Banco Santander (Brasil)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Santander (Brasil) is more favorable than Summit State Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander (Brasil) has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of Summit State Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Banco Santander (Brasil) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Summit State Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Banco Santander (Brasil) pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Summit State Bank pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander (Brasil) pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Summit State Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Summit State Bank and Banco Santander (Brasil)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit State Bank 30.50% N/A N/A Banco Santander (Brasil) 13.61% 12.68% 1.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summit State Bank and Banco Santander (Brasil)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit State Bank $40.87 million 2.49 $10.52 million $2.09 7.30 Banco Santander (Brasil) $21.55 billion 1.01 $2.60 billion $0.41 14.20

Banco Santander (Brasil) has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank. Summit State Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander (Brasil), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Banco Santander (Brasil) beats Summit State Bank on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending. checking, merchant, eBanking, automated teller machines, equity loans, and others. The company was founded on December 20, 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking. The Global Wholesale Banking segment offers financial services and structured solutions to its customers. The company was founded on August 9, 1985 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.