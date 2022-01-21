Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 106,601 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,439 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 106,601 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.3% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $204,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 157.1% in the second quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 36,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $468.00. 53,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,374. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $470.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.04.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

