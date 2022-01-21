Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,004,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,655 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 1.0% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $165,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.22.

CHD traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.58. 23,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,242. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.31. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $104.84. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $9,402,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $28,019,372.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

