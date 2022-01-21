Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.06% of CME Group worth $38,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,755,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $248,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,750. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.81. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $177.73 and a one year high of $234.04. The company has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

