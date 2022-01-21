Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,895 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Moderna were worth $86,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Moderna by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.0% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 732,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,048,000 after buying an additional 186,927 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Moderna by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total transaction of $3,098,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total transaction of $6,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 395,000 shares of company stock worth $110,141,230. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRNA traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.47. 261,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,683,252. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.47.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

