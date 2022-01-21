Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 436,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $47,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 44.9% during the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 14.1% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 30.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 33.3% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.54. 59,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.64 and its 200-day moving average is $107.60.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.14.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

