Bank of America Cuts Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target to $49.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MMP. Morgan Stanley cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $39.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

