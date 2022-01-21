Bank of America Cuts Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target to $49.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MMP. Morgan Stanley cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.27.
Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $39.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85.
In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.
About Magellan Midstream Partners
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.
