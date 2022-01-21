Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.08

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and traded as high as $16.13. Bank of Communications shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter. Bank of Communications had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.17%.

About Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

