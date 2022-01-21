Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

BKRIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIY opened at $6.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.93.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

