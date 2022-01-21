Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.41

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$25.41 and last traded at C$143.45, with a volume of 4009884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$145.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 27th. began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 price objective for the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$153.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$139.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$132.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

