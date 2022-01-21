Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$96.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from C$84.00 to C$96.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$90.33.

TSE BNS opened at C$91.04 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$67.90 and a 52 week high of C$93.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$87.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$82.09. The firm has a market cap of C$110.68 billion and a PE ratio of 11.82.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

