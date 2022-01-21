Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises about 0.6% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,395.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:INDA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.67. 5,786,226 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.51.

