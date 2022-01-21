Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $7,502,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Biogen by 49.2% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Biogen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,249,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 22.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.00. 29,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.10 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.84 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.59.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

