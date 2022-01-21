Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 538 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $339.72. 33,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,965. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.19.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,727 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

