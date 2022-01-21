Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys Shares of 1,633 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $410.76 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $338.57 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $428.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.