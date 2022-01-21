Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $964,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 94.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 43,165 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $348.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.66. The firm has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.62 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

